The Leader hails Iran’s freestyle wrestling team after world championship triumph

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei said: “I thank the freestyle wrestling team for their astonishing effort and, thereafter, for their admirable behavior. The combination of power and spirituality is the creator of lofty values. Well done!”

Meanwhile, the highlight of Iran’s triumph came in the 65kg weight category on Tuesday, where Rahman Amouzad delivered a dazzling, devastating, and unforgettable performance. He avenged his Olympic final defeat by crushing Japan’s Kotaro Kiyoka with a commanding 10–0 victory, securing the world gold medal in emphatic fashion.

With 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals, Iran’s national freestyle team stood atop the podium, becoming world champion for the sixth time in its history and for the first time in 12 years.