Terror cell dismantled before assassination plots in Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian intelligence operatives have dismantled a terrorist cell in the country’s northwest.

That’s according to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry. It said the Iranian operatives identified and ambushed the terrorists who in the Piranshahr-Naghadeh road in West Azarbaijan province. 

According to the Intelligence Ministry, the terror cell plotted to do serial assassinations against local military and police officials and also blackmail wealthy people there. 

A number of weapons and explosive devices were seized from the terrorists.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

