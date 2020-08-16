The exhibition featured paintings, photographs, cartoons and caricatures, and statues created by various Iranian artists with the theme of peace.
What follows are Honanr Online’s photos of the exhibition:
1 of 28
A group exhibition of artworks titled “Birth of Peace” was held at Milad Tower of Tehran from 7 to 9 August, 2020.
The exhibition featured paintings, photographs, cartoons and caricatures, and statues created by various Iranian artists with the theme of peace.
What follows are Honanr Online’s photos of the exhibition: