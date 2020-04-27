Tehran, Zagreb Denounce Unilateralism amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Croatia have stressed the need for collaboration and assistance of all countries in the current difficult conditions saying that the unilateral behaviours of certain countries must be confronted.

Referring to the unlawful, irrational and inhumane behaviour of the United States in withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing sanctions and maximum pressure on the Iranian nation, President Hassan Rouhani said the continuation of this behaviour is anti-human.

Tehran expects European countries to deal with such behaviour and take a tough stance, Rouhani added.

For his part, Croatian President Zoran Milanović called the US increase of sanctions and pressure on Iran “inhumane” in such a difficult situation.

He further pointed to the good relations between Tehran and Zagreb, and the importance of developing and deepening relations with Iran.

“As a country with a long history and a unique position in the region, Iran is of special importance for Croatia,” he added.

The Presidents of Iran and Croatia also expressed solidarity with the people of the two countries in the difficult conditions of the combat with Corona, and called for the sharing of experiences and capabilities to contain the disease.