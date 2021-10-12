Tehran Takes Delivery of New 6mn-Dose Covid Vaccine Shipment

The 25th shipment of coronavirus vaccines imported by Iran’s Red Crescent Society has been delivered to the health ministry.

“We managed to import the second six-million-dose shipment of covid-19 vaccines this week.

With the imports of the third such consignment, the Red Crescent [Society’s] promise to import 18 million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be fulfilled,” Director of the Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said.

Hemmati said his organization has imported over 64 million doses of Covid vaccines over the past five months.

He added that the Red Crescent Society has also provided the medicine needed for coronavirus patients.

“Fortunately, with the work of our colleagues in the medical supplies organization of the society, currently almost all [previous] shortages of medicine for patients affected with Covid-19 at the pharmacies of the Tehran Province have been addressed,” he said.

Hemmati also said his organization will continue its push to ensure the availability of drugs and to provide the needed medical services to Covid patients until the pandemic ends.