Tehran reaffirms conditional cooperation with IAEA following recent aggression against Iran

Takhte-Ravanchi noted that the decision to suspend some cooperation with the IAEA was in accordance with new legislation passed by the Iranian Parliament and signed into law by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

However, he said the final direction of Iran’s future engagement with the agency will be determined by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. “Our ambassador in Vienna remains in contact with the Director General of the IAEA”, he said, underlining that dialogue is ongoing.

The diplomat then slammed a recent IAEA report on Iran, calling it “ill-timed, unfair, and inaccurate”, saying the US and its European allies used it to pass a resolution aimed at isolating Iran.

“That resolution became a pretext for an open act of aggression by the Zionist regime and the US”, he stressed.

He referred to the indirect Iran-US negotiations before the attacks, including a planned meeting in Oman, which was ultimately preempted by military strikes. “This was the biggest blow to diplomacy and to trust”, he said, adding, “We need a clear explanation from the US on why they misled us”.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Takhte-Ravanchi reaffirmed Tehran’s right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

He rejected Western skepticism about Iran’s 60% uranium enrichment, citing its use in medical and research reactors, particularly the Tehran Research Reactor.

He also highlighted Iran’s long-standing rejection of nuclear weapons, referencing a religious decree by Iran’s Leader.