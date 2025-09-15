Tehran press court finds former MP guilty over Israeli spy sexual allegations

The announcement was made by jury spokesman Akbar Nasrollahi.

He added that editor-in-chief of Hamshahri Online Danial Haji Abolhassan Memar was also convicted of spreading immorality, publishing falsehoods, and disseminating inaccurate reports regarding the issue. He said the jury ruled that Kavakebian and Haji Abolhassan Memar were not deserving leniency.

Nasrollahi noted that Kavakebian had reiterated his earlier claims during an interview with Hamshahri Online, citing alleged evidence such as statements by Shakdam herself and a hotel’s reported records, though these were deemed unreliable.

The final verdict will however be issued by the court judge.