Tehran lawmakers criticize President Pezeshkian over remarks in US interview

The lawmakers accused the president of “undermining national unity” in the face of US hostility, stating that his comments on possible renewed negotiations with Washington and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “sent a message of weakness” following recent military strikes against Iran.

Referring to the 12-day conflict involving the US and Israel, the MPs argued that the Iranian public had achieved rare unity in opposing Western aggression, and the president’s statements risked undermining that consensus.

They also condemned President Pezeshkian’s attempt to distinguish between the US government and Israel, asserting that the two are inseparable in their actions against Iran.

The letter called on the president to adopt a firmer tone aligned with the leadership’s stance and to reject “poor advice” from close aides.

It criticized President Pezeshkian for not strongly supporting the religious decrees of senior clerics, particularly those defending sacred figures and the Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The MPs said a firm stance would have conveyed a clear warning to Western audiences that any threat against the Iranian leadership would carry serious consequences.