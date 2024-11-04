Tehran denies hiring Iranians in Israel to kill Zionist officials 

The Iranian mission to the UN described Israel’s allegation as unfounded.

It added that the Israeli regime’s claim is unlikely to be accurate from a logical standpoint because the natural course of suspicion in the view of the regime would first fall upon individuals of Iranian origin followed by Muslims.

Therefore, the Iranian mission noted, reason dictates that Iranian intelligence services would hypothetically choose non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals to assassinate Israeli officials.

The statement from Israel’s internal intelligence service, Shin Bet, claimed Iran has stepped up efforts to take out Zionist officials in occupied Palestine and that Tel Aviv has so far foiled several attempts on the lives of those alleged officials.