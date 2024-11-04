IFP ExclusiveInt'l Relations

Tehran denies hiring Iranians in Israel to kill Zionist officials 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has flat-out rejected the Israeli regime’s allegation that the Islamic Republic is hiring Iranians living in occupied Palestine for the assassination of Israeli officials.

The Iranian mission to the UN described Israel’s allegation as unfounded.

It added that the Israeli regime’s claim is unlikely to be accurate from a logical standpoint because the natural course of suspicion in the view of the regime would first fall upon individuals of Iranian origin followed by Muslims.

Therefore, the Iranian mission noted, reason dictates that Iranian intelligence services would hypothetically choose non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals to assassinate Israeli officials.

The statement from Israel’s internal intelligence service, Shin Bet, claimed Iran has stepped up efforts to take out Zionist officials in occupied Palestine and that Tel Aviv has so far foiled several attempts on the lives of those alleged officials.

