Tehran Dialogue Forum 2021 Slated for March 16

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says the 2nd Tehran Dialogue Forum 2021 is slated to be held in Tehran on March 16, 2021.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said the event has been organized by the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Tehran Dialogue Forum will open at 10:30 am with a speech by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,” said the spokesman.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Khatibzadeh, the event will be held online, bringing together delegates from Iran and other countries.

Khatibzadeh underlined the forum will be an opportunity for top political officials and heads of research institutes and think tanks in the region and across the world to exchange views on the situation in the region surrounding Iran, including the Persian Gulf, Central Asia and the Caucasus, namely developments in Afghanistan.

He said the participants will also discuss the security and political consequences of these developments for regional trends, try to reach a better understanding of the ongoing trends and work out ways of boosting regional cooperation in order to establish peace, security, stability and welfare for people in the region.

The delegates will also exchange view on the roles of regional and international players in bringing stability or instability as well as on the wide range of dynamic processes, namely political, security economic and social trends.

As announced by the spokesman, the event features speeches by senior political figures from the regional countries, including Iran, as well as a number of heads of domestic, regional and international research centres and think thanks, who will exchange views in three specialized panels.

The event will be broadcast live on Press TV and livestreamed on the website of the Iranian foreign ministry as well as relevant social media networks.