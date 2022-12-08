Tehran sets deadline for Meta to introduce representative for Iran

Tehran sent a letter to US Technology Company, Meta, and gave it ten days to take necessary measures, including introducing a representative, in order for the company’s platforms to continue activities in Iran.

Those measures, according to the letter, include introducing a responsible representative based in Iran.

The letter, written by the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, also raised issues on which Iran had expressed protest against Meta.

The issues include disseminating false news, instigating discriminatory behaviors and spreading hatred, provoking unrest, violating Iran’s national sovereignty and rights of users through applying double standards, and paving the ground for campaigns by terrorist groups on social media platforms affiliated to Meta.

Deepening social gaps, ethnic and racial discrimination, separatism, and paving ground for organized crimes such as transfer and trade of war weapons as well as narcotics were other issues protested by Iran.