Tehran-Baghdad security accord provides basis for sustainable security in region: Iran’s top official

Larijani, who is in Iraq, called for further promotion of economic, social, and political cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, emphasizing that such progress in mutual ties hinges on the establishment of sustainable security.

“The security agreement between Iran and Iraq actually provides a basis for sustainable security for both countries. We hope this agreement will be fully implemented and that the various security bodies will follow it up,” he said.

Larijani further highlighted that a mechanism has been taken into consideration to monitor the implementation of the security deal, stating that the agreement will hopefully contribute to lasting security for the two countries.

The senior Iranian official also touched down on the negotiations held on economic cooperation and the creation of joint business corridors.

Expressing satisfaction with the Iraqi side’s determination to respect Iran’s sustainable security, Larijani stated that an agreement on the matter will greatly contribute to the promotion of cooperation in various sectors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stressed that the Islamic Republic is not opposed to the expansion of security cooperation with various regional countries, and welcomes such moves.

Regarding the activities of resistance groups in the West Asia region, Larijani stated that the Resistance Front constitutes an integral part of the regional nations, and seeks their best interests.

“Each of these groups is considered a national asset in their respective country, and has a good understanding of the situation. They know what to do at any particular moment. Therefore, I believe, all efforts should be devoted to maintaining this capacity,” he added.

Larijani also pointed to the close bonds and commonalities between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, describing the enthusiastic presence of Iranian pilgrims for the Arba’een mourning ceremony as a symbol of that unbreakable connection.

Arba’een marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, which brings together millions of people from across the world who undertake an 80-km walk between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD while resisting the much larger army of the despot Umayyad ruler of the time, Yazid.

The Arbaeen Walk is the largest annual peaceful gathering that witnesses the participation of millions of people from different countries, most notably Iran.

Observers say it is an endeavor to keep alive the movement of Karbala, which is a movement against terrorism, fascism, and despotism.