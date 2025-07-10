Tehran environmental authority denies presence of arsenic, cyanide in dust

According to Hassan Abbasnejad, Director General of Tehran’s Environment Department, thorough scientific assessments have found no credible evidence of these toxic substances in the region’s dust, soil, or water samples.

The allegations surfaced following a media report on Wednesday suggesting severe contamination in the area.

“Industrial activities in the Charmshahr Industrial Zone, including leather tanning, do not involve the use of high-risk materials such as arsenic or cyanide,” Abbasnejad clarified.

He noted that these chemicals are primarily used in specific mining or chemical industries, which are not present in the area.

While acknowledging the presence of hexavalent chromium in some industrial wastewater, Abbasnejad emphasized that its concentration and impact are not comparable to the alleged levels of arsenic or cyanide.

He also announced ongoing oversight programs, legal actions against polluters, and plans to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities. Additionally, a committee has been formed to restore the Band-e Ali Khan wetland, including efforts to secure environmental water rights.