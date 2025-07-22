Tehran air quality reaches hazardous levels amid extreme heat

According to real-time monitoring data, most air quality stations in Tehran are reporting red and purple alerts. Only one station has reported a safer AQI of 37.

The AQI just 24 hours earlier had been at a 87, within the “moderate” range.

Currently, eight stations report “very unhealthy” (purple) conditions, six are marked “unhealthy for all groups” (red), and the rest are in the “orange” zone, meaning high health risks. Since the beginning of the current Persian year (starting March 21), Tehran has experienced only six days of “clean” air.