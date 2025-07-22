IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Tehran air quality reaches hazardous levels amid extreme heat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Pollution

The Tehran Air Quality Control Company has announced that the capital’s air quality index (AQI) reached 192 on Monday evening, placing it in the “unhealthy for all groups” category and bordering on “hazardous'.

According to real-time monitoring data, most air quality stations in Tehran are reporting red and purple alerts. Only one station has reported a safer AQI of 37.

The AQI just 24 hours earlier had been at a 87, within the “moderate” range.

Currently, eight stations report “very unhealthy” (purple) conditions, six are marked “unhealthy for all groups” (red), and the rest are in the “orange” zone, meaning high health risks. Since the beginning of the current Persian year (starting March 21), Tehran has experienced only six days of “clean” air.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks