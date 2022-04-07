Taliban condemn deadly stabbing attack on 3 clerics in Iran

“The Islamic Emirate condemns the attack on the holy shrine and clerics in Iran,” read a tweet by the Taliban’s transitional government in Afghanistan.

“This attack has nothing to do with Afghans and Afghanistan,” read the tweet.

On Tuesday (April 05, 2022), a knife-wielding man attacked three clerics on the Imam Reza Shrine, killing one and wounding two others. One of the wounded is in critical condition.

The assailant identified as 21-year-old Abdolatif Moradi is of Uzbek nationality who illegally entered Iran a year ago via the border with Pakistan and resided in Mashhad.

Six more people have been arrested so far.