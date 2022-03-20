Sunday, March 20, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldAsia

Taliban ban Afghan national flag

By IFP Media Wire
Taliban
The Taliban have issued a decree on Sunday officially banning the internationally-recognized Afghan tricolor flag and replacing it with the so-called Islamic Emirate flag used by the group.

Under the decree, all government agencies in the country and abroad must now use the white-colored Taliban flag with a black-ink Islamic scripture reading “There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His prophet.”

Taliban officials are no longer allowed to appear in public with the tricolor flag.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks