Syrian FM in Saudi Arabia for first visit since start of war

By IFP Media Wire
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Saudi Arabia

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Saudi Arabia for an official visit. Ties between Damascus and Riyadh are growing amid a thaw in relations between Syria and the Arab states.

Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday having been invited by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, both Saudi and Syrian state media reported.

The visit is the first by a Syrian foreign minister to Saudi Arabia since 2011, when the war in Syria began.

Saudi Arabia supported the Syrian opposition, but ties have thawed in recent months.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has largely defeated the opposition with Russian and Iranian backing.

Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of regional foreign ministers on Friday to discuss the return of Syria to the Arab League.

