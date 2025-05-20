Suspect arrested in theft of priceless manuscripts, artifacts from Iranian shrine

According to a statement released by the Kerman Police Information Center, Provincial Police Commander Brigadier General Jalil Moghufeh’i announced the arrest Monday night. The theft reportedly took place last Thursday night, prompting an immediate investigation.

The stolen items included several handwritten Qur’an volumes, ancient coins, and other historical artifacts, all linked to the cultural heritage of the shrine.

The police launched a detailed investigation of the crime scene and surrounding area, supported by intelligence agencies and under the supervision of the prosecutors in both Kerman and Mahan.

“Through diligent efforts and coordinated actions, investigators were able to identify the suspect,” General Moghufeh’i said. “He was apprehended in one of the neighborhoods of Kerman city.”

Authorities also recovered the stolen items from the suspect’s hideout. According to expert assessments, the recovered artifacts are valued at approximately $2 million, highlighting the cultural and financial significance of the theft.