Spokesman: Canada not cooperating in extradition of ex-Iran bank chief

Mahmoud Reza Khavari, a former Iranian banker, is known as an accomplice in the 2011 Iranian embezzlement scandal, involving 3 billion dollars. In 2005, he was awarded a Canadian citizen and has reportedly fled to that country.

He was the chairman of Bank Melli Iran until September 2011 and is now wanted by Interpol.

Massoud Setayeshi, the Spokesman for the Iranian Judiciary on Sunday pointed to the actions of the judicial system for the return of Mahmoudreza Khavari, adding no new development has happened in this case.

“A request for Khavari’s extradition has been made and a red notice issued, but the Canadian government does not provide the necessary cooperation regarding Khavari and he is being prosecuted by the judiciary”, said Setayeshi.

The spokesman added that the Judiciary is resolve to combat corruption.