Some 46,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Speaking in a daily briefing on Monday, Jahanpour said 1,617 new cases of infection were confirmed during the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 73,303.

Jahanpour also noted that 111 patients died in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 4,585.

He said 3,877 patients are also in the severe conditions of the disease.

So far, he added, 275,427 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the country.