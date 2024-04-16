Any slightest move against Iran to face harsh response: President Raisi

President Raisi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the Emir of Qatar on Monday evening.

He referred to the Zionist regime’s terror attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, adding the move signifies the regime’s desperation and failure in achieving its objectives, including those in the Gaza war.

The Iranian president said, due to the inaction of the United Nations Security Council to stop the Zionists’ crimes, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding the right to legitimate defense and in a punitive measure, targeted those centers inside the occupied Palestinian territories from which the Damascus raid had been carried out.

During the operation “True Promise”, the armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran attacked two centers in the occupied territories using drones and missiles.

President Raisi once again underlined the need to adopt deterrent measures against the Israeli regime, particularly by Islamic states. He reiterated the blind support of some western countries for the Israeli regime, paves the way for fostering tension in the region.

Referring to the Gaza war, Iran’s president said the Israeli regime, supported by some western countries, keeps its campaign of genocide and child-killing, but the oppressed Palestinian people are resisting these horrible crimes and will emerge victorious.