Shamkhani: Powerless US president not ready to give guarantees

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says the “powerless” president of the United States is not ready to give any assurances that Washington will abide by the nuclear deal, JCPOA, after returning to the agreement.

Ali Shamkahni said if there is no change in the status quo, it is obvious where the nuclear talks will be heading for. Shamkhani also drew parallels between what the Iranian nation is facing now and what it did during the imposed Iraqi war in the 1980s.

Ali Shamkhani said during the war, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein kept launching attacks against Iran and now sanctions against the nation are continuing.

He added that during the war parts of Iran were occupied and now the Iranian economy has been taken hostage. Shamkhani also said during the war Iranian soldiers defended their country and now Iranian scientists are continuing the legal nuclear activities.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council noted that there is no sign the aggressor has learned a lesson.