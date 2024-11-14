Trump, Biden discuss Ukraine, Middle East in White House

“I asked for his views and he gave them to me,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

“Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what … he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious.”

Trump also told the Post he and Biden “both really enjoyed seeing each other”.

“You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog,” the president-elect continued, adding, “It’s been a lot of work on both sides, and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else. We really had a really good meeting.”

“We got to know each other again,” he noted.

The former president stated they discussed the transition and said his team and Biden’s team have a “very, very good relationship.”

The White House also announced the two leaders talked about foreign policy, as well as domestic issues.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Wednesday that Trump “came with a detailed set of questions”.

Biden answered his successor’s questions and “offered up his thoughts,” she added.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also told reporters Biden reinforced in the meeting his view that it’s in the US national security interest not to walk away from Ukraine so “we don’t end up getting dragged directly into a war”.