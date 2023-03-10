Friday, March 10, 2023
Shamkhani thanks Iraq for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has thanked Iraq for mediating between Tehran and Riyadh in order to help normalize ties between the two countries.

Before Friday’s announcement of a normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Shamkhani called Iraq’s prime minister and expressed gratitude to the country for hosting 5 rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

He praised Iraq’s efforts to this end as precious.

The final round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia was brokered by China.

Chinese President Xi Jingping paved the way for the negotiations during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Beijing.

The Iranian and Saudi delegations held intensive talks in Beijing from March 6, to March 10, before announcing a decision by both sides to normalize ties. Under their agreement, Iran and Saudi Arabia will exchange ambassadors within two months.

