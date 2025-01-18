Senior researcher: Trump, Pezeshkian can clinch ‘historic deal’

In an article published in The Hill, Mousavian noted that Donald Trump has expressed his support for negotiating with Iran to resolve existing issues between the two countries.

The highlights of his article are as follows:

“During his 2024 campaign, Trump indicated a shift from his first-term policies, rejecting “regime change” and emphasizing his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has also shown readiness for constructive dialogue with the West.

However, bridging the gaps between Washington and Tehran will be challenging. Trump will face opposition within the U.S., Iran, and the region.

A new nuclear agreement is essential, with Iran agreeing to full transparency and stringent IAEA verification. The agreement should apply to all regional countries, ensuring permanent non-proliferation limits.

Following the nuclear deal, Washington and Tehran must engage in regional security discussions, temporarily suspending threats and hostilities. Both sides need to address each other’s security concerns through fair dialogue.

A fair deal requires mutual recognition of legitimate regional interests and a sustainable model for regional stability, potentially through a new collective security framework. The agreement could also include significant economic cooperation, making the new arrangements more robust.”