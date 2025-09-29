Senior Mossad agent executed in Iran

The death sentence was carried out after a full judicial process and confirmation by Iran’s Supreme Court.

According to official reports quoting the judiciary, Choubi was accused of deliberately providing classified information to Mossad, receiving payments, foreign travel expenses, and specialized training in return.

He cooperated with the agency over several years, including 63 in-person meetings across nine international trips, and 95 remote communications with Mossad officers, according to the judiciary.

Countries where meetings took place included the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Ireland, and Bulgaria.

Authorities noted Choubi was trained in secure communication systems and provided with advanced espionage tools, including versions of a system known as “Windows Red.”

He was also charged with assisting sabotage efforts, particularly targeting Iran’s nuclear sector, by helping install faulty or compromised equipment.

The judiciary said Choubi’s case was tried with legal representation and documented evidence. Following his appeal, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence, and the execution was carried out on Monday morning.