Senior journalist: Iran’s response to Israeli aggression must be severe

In an article titled “We Saw Your Rain, Now Wait for Our Flood,” the managing director and chief editor of Kayhan newspaper, Hossein Shariatmadari, emphasized that the response should be much stronger than Iran’s previous operation against Israel in October, dubbed True Promise II.

Shariatmadari argued that any leniency in responding to the aggression would invite further attacks from the US and Israel, leading to devastating consequences for Iran.

He undermined Israel’s recent attack on Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan provinces, which he described as a failure, highlighting that Iran’s air defenses successfully intercepted many of the incoming missiles, and the attack did not achieve its intended results.

Shariatmadari reminded that during the Iran-Iraq war in the 80s, Iran stood against 36 powerful countries with limited resources, noting that today, Iran’s military capabilities have significantly improved, with hypersonic missiles capable of reaching all of Europe.

Arguing that Israel does not have an independent identity and acts as a military base for the US in the region, the journalist called for targeting American interests and military personnel in response to Israeli aggression, as they are the primary supporters of Israel’s actions.

In conclusion, Shariatmadari warned any hesitation in responding to Israel’s aggression would only embolden the US and Israel to continue their attacks on Iran.