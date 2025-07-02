IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Senior Iranian MP: Enrichment up to 90% may be needed for maritime use, but nuclear bomb remains red line

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

A member of Iran’s Parliament and the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says that Iran may require uranium enrichment up to 90% for use in oceangoing vessels and emphasized that there are no limitations preventing the country from doing so.

Speaking to Iranian media, Alaeddin Boroujerdi dismissed international demands for Iran to ship out its current stockpile of enriched uranium, calling such suggestions “worthless.”

Following US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, including nuclear sites last month, Boroujerdi added, “From now on, we will enrich uranium based on our needs without accepting any preconditions.”

While asserting Iran’s right to pursue high-level enrichment for civilian and industrial purposes, Boroujerdi reaffirmed the country’s longstanding red line: the development of nuclear weapons.

“The only red line is building a nuclear bomb, and that is because of the Leader’s fatwa prohibiting such weapons,” he said.

Boroujerdi criticized past US policies, referring to “zero enrichment” expectations as an illusion under US President Donald Trump.

