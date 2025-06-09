IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Senior Iranian cleric Kazem Seddighi confirms son’s arrest under judicial order

By IFP Editorial Staff

Prominent Iranian cleric Kazem Seddighi has confirmed that his son was arrested about a week ago following a judicial order and remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Seddighi underlined his full respect for the rule of law, saying everyone must respect the law. The temporary Friday prayers leader of Tehran noted, “If the judiciary reaches a decision about my son, I will abide by it, as I have always considered myself a guardian of the law”.

He added that should the alleged charges are proven to be true, appropriate legal action must be taken.

Seddighi further said he has not intervened in the matter, nor has he attempted to follow up on his son’s situation.
“I have made no inquiries and have not sought him out,” he said.

The judiciary has not yet released details regarding the charges.

