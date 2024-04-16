Senior diplomat warns Iran to respond to any Israeli attack ‘within seconds’

“In case of repetition of another mistake, they should expect a harsher, faster, and more immediate response,” he said on Monday.

“This time, the Zionists should know this that they will not have a 12-day-long timespace,” the official noted, adding, “The response that they are going to receive [this time around] cannot be measured by [such time standards as] days or hours, but [will come in a matter of] seconds.”

On April 1, the Israeli regime committed a terrorist attack against Iran’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Israeli attack resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), his deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, and five of their accompanying officers.

In retaliation, the IRGC targeted the occupied territories late on Saturday with a barrage of drones and missiles. The retaliatory strikes, dubbed Operation True Promise, has inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the Palestinian occupied territories.

“If there is any [measure of] rationality within the Zionist regime, they [will know this that they] must not repeat their strategic mistake with another mistake,” Bagheri said.

The Zionists, the official stated, should know that if their mistake concerning the Iranian consulate warrants such a crushing retaliation, then their likely malign intentions against the Iranian soil would “principally entail a much more vehement response”.

Amid speculation about the potential Israeli attack, senior Iranian political and military leaders, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, have warned of a stronger and more severe response.