Security body warns against hostile actions against Iran, including UN sanctions

In a statement, the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran declared that the text of the arrangements agreed upon by Seyed Abbas Araqchi and Rafael Grossi had been reviewed by the Council’s nuclear committee, and what has been signed is exactly what was approved by this committee.

This statement was issued regarding the arrangements signed between Iran’s foreign minister and the IAEA director general on how Iran and the Agency will interact under the new circumstances following military attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.

The statement further said: With regard to the nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards that were attacked by the United States and the Zionist regime, after the necessary security and safety conditions have been ensured, Iran will only submit its report to the IAEA after receiving the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

The statement added that the operational procedures for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA concerning the reports submitted to the Agency must be mutually agreed upon by the two sides, and the implementation of any such measures must be approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Following three rounds of negotiations between Iran and the IAEA in the wake of the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime and the United States—which led to the Iranian Parliament’s resolution on suspending Iran’s cooperation with the Agency—Araqchi and Grossi reached an agreement on Tuesday in Cairo on a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.