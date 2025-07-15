SCO expanding global presence: Iranian FM

Speaking upon his arrival in China on Tuesday, Araghchi confirmed his participation in the SCO’s 25th Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday in Tianjin.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is gradually expanding its global foothold, transcending its regional framework. The organization has incorporated a diverse range of issues into its agenda, spanning economic, political, and security dimensions,” Araghchi said.

He added that the summit would finalize the organization’s development strategy across key sectors, including energy and trade, while also providing a platform for discussions on pressing international issues.

“I will have bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of China and Russia, which naturally have special importance in the current circumstances,” he said, adding that he is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with fellow SCO member states to discuss mutual relations and regional developments.

Referring to the aggression of the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran, Araghchi said all international and regional organizations and more than 120 countries condemned the aggression as well as the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, expressing strong support for Tehran.

Araghchi underscored that “the Shanghai Cooperation Organization also issued a statement on this matter, which is commendable,” adding that he will address the issue in his discussions, particularly during the public sessions on Wednesday.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault.