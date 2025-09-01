Iran urges stronger financial, peace initiatives at SCO Summit

Pezeshkian said the SCO, as a key pillar of the emerging multipolar world, should take “clear and practical steps” to create a more peaceful global environment while expanding economic partnerships.

Highlighting the negative impact of “illegal unilateral sanctions,” Pezeshkian proposed a “special SCO accounts and settlements mechanism” to reduce reliance on the US dollar.

The initiative includes conducting transactions in national currencies, developing joint digital payment systems, and establishing a multilateral currency swap fund to support members facing sanctions or liquidity crises.

The Iranian president also recommended forming a committee of foreign ministers to respond swiftly to regional crises, particularly in situations involving violations of member states’ sovereignty.

Pezeshkian noted Iran’s strategic role in regional trade, highlighting the upcoming integration of the port of Chabahar, southern Iran, into the national rail network, which would enhance connectivity between China, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indian Ocean.