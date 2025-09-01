Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...
Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveInt'l Relations

Iran urges stronger financial, peace initiatives at SCO Summit

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian called for deeper cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to strengthen financial resilience and promote peace, during the group’s 25th summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday.

Pezeshkian said the SCO, as a key pillar of the emerging multipolar world, should take “clear and practical steps” to create a more peaceful global environment while expanding economic partnerships.

Highlighting the negative impact of “illegal unilateral sanctions,” Pezeshkian proposed a “special SCO accounts and settlements mechanism” to reduce reliance on the US dollar.

The initiative includes conducting transactions in national currencies, developing joint digital payment systems, and establishing a multilateral currency swap fund to support members facing sanctions or liquidity crises.

The Iranian president also recommended forming a committee of foreign ministers to respond swiftly to regional crises, particularly in situations involving violations of member states’ sovereignty.

Pezeshkian noted Iran’s strategic role in regional trade, highlighting the upcoming integration of the port of Chabahar, southern Iran, into the national rail network, which would enhance connectivity between China, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indian Ocean.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks