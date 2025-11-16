Media WireForeign Policy

Iranian VP to attend SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting in Russia

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref will take part in the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Russia.

Aref will travel to Moscow on Monday to attend the meeting scheduled for the following day.

Prior to the Council meeting, representatives from SCO member states held a three-day expert meeting, which will conclude Sunday.

The expert meeting focused on coordinating the draft Action Plan for 2026-2030 for the implementation of the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation among SCO member states, according to a release by the organization.

During the event, the authorized representatives agreed on the text of the Plan, which has been included in the list of documents proposed for signing at the upcoming Council of Heads of Government meeting, the statement added.

Mehrdad Kiaie, director general for SCO and BRICS affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, attended the expert meeting. He also held talks with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, discussing the latest measures related to cooperation between Tehran and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Iran became an official member of the SCO in September 2021. The ten-member SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and international security organization focused on cooperation in politics, economics, security, and counter-terrorism.

 

