Modi stresses there should be no ‘double standards’ on terrorism

Speaking at the 25th Council of SCO Heads of State meeting in Tianjin on Monday Modi said there needed to be “unity” in the fight against terror.

Referring to the April terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, he stated “many friendly countries” stood by India.

“We must clearly and unanimously declare that double standards on terrorism are unacceptable,” Modi added.

”We must collectively oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This is our duty to humanity.”

In his speech, the Indian leader made a veiled reference to SCO member Pakistan, who India has blamed for the April terror attack.

“It raises a serious question – should a country openly supporting terrorism be acceptable to any of us,” Modi asked.

SCO members voiced their support for India and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded in the Kashmir attack.

“The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists,” a joint statement on Monday read.