Iran urges formation of security mechanism in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Speaking on Tuesday at the 25th meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Tianjin, China, Araqchi said: “Today, more than ever, the SCO stands at the forefront as a major multilateral body advancing regional and international cooperation and confronting unilateralism and emerging threats.”

Referring to the recent Israeli aggression against Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of military commanders, scientists, and civilians, as well as widespread destruction across various regions, he added: “The subsequent involvement of the United States in this act of aggression—through targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—left no doubt that the US is fully complicit in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran.”

He stated that these acts of aggression represent a clear violation of the UN Charter, a fatal blow to diplomacy, the rule of law, the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), multiple IAEA resolutions, and UN Security Council Resolution 487, which prohibits attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities.

Araqchi also pointed to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, saying: “It is deeply regrettable that over the past two years, the international community has failed to take effective action to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people or to end the occupation of neighboring Arab lands by the Israeli regime.”

He emphasized that the Israeli aggression against Iran is, in fact, a direct result of the absolute impunity the regime has enjoyed—primarily due to support from the United States and certain European countries.

The Iranian top diplomat further stated that the SCO, with its vast geopolitical, economic, and human capacities, can and indeed must play a central role in addressing emerging threats—particularly state terrorism, military aggression, cognitive warfare, and unilateral sanctions.

He also called for the creation of a permanent mechanism to monitor, document, and coordinate responses to military aggression, sabotage, state terrorism, and violations of the national sovereignty of SCO member states.