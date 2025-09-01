SCO leaders sign over 20 agreements, condemn Israeli, US Strikes against Iran

The documents cover a wide range of cooperation, including the establishment of a comprehensive center for addressing security threats, a center for combating drug trafficking, the SCO’s 10-year strategy, initiatives in artificial intelligence, green industries, scientific and technological cooperation, multilateral trade, and sustainable energy development.

In a strongly worded statement, SCO members condemned the Israeli and US military strikes on Iranian facilities in June, which targeted non-military infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties.

The statement slammed the attacks as “a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” stressing that such actions undermine regional and global security.

Member states also reiterated their support for UN Security Council Resolution 2231, calling for full compliance and constructive dialogue to prevent further escalation.

The summit also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging an immediate and lasting ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and a renewed push for a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue.