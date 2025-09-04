Iran’s defense minister: Shanghai Cooperation Organization could form security alliances

Speaking in a televised interview following President Massoud Pezeshkian’s trip to China earlier this week, General Nasirzadeh highlighted the security and defense discussions held with senior officials attending the SCO summit.

“We had constructive talks with representatives of member states in the fields of security and defense,” he said.

Currently, the SCO’s engagement has largely been limited to counterterrorism efforts and combating drug trafficking. However, General Nasirzadeh suggested that the organization is positioned to play a broader role.

“With the pace of developments, the SCO can extend its scope of activity and form strong security coalitions,” he noted.

Iran became a full member of the SCO in 2023, marking a significant step in its eastward diplomatic and security policy.

Officials in Tehran have since emphasized the potential of the grouping, comprising China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and several Central Asian states, to balance Western-led alliances and enhance regional security cooperation.