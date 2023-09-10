Saudi envoy submits credentials to Iran foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s first ambassador to Iran since the resumption of diplomatic relations arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and held a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister on Sunday.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement quoted Anzi as saying that the country’s leadership recognizes the “importance of strengthening ties, increasing engagement… and taking the (relationship) to broader horizons.”

Iran’s new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to start his highly-anticipated diplomatic mission. He was welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and his colleagues at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Back in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to a Chinese-brokered deal to revive relations after the ties were severed in 2016.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Last month, Amir-Abdollahian visited Saudi Arabia, where he held “frank and fruitful” talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.