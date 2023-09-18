Saudi envoy calls for boosting petrochemical ties with Iran

Visiting the 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery & Equipment, known as IranPlast, in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi said Iran has made considerable progress in the field of knowledge and new technologies in the petrochemical industry.

The Saudi envoy also met with the directors of National Petrochemical Company of Iran in the event and said there are ample grounds for cooperation between Saudi chemical manufacturing company, SABIC, and Iranian petrochemical companies.

The expression of willingness by al-Anzi comes as Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently resumed diplomatic ties after seven years of break-up for differences on several issues, including the war on Yemen.

Officials from both sides say they are ready to reinforce bilateral ties in various fields.