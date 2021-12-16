Saudi Arabia says it welcomes further talks with Iran

The top Saudi diplomat said a series of direct talks between Tehran and Riyadh are underway, which have already been officially announced, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia welcomes any talks with the Islamic Republic.

He also denied reports of a secret meeting between Saudi security experts with Iranians on the sidelines of a security meeting in Jordan.

The two neighbors and regional rivals have had no diplomatic relations since January 2016 following the attack on the Saudi Embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran after Saudi Arabia executed Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks over the past months in Iraq on a possible détente.