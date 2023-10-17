Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...
Media WireAsiaEurope

Russia’s president arrives in China for two-day visit

By IFP Media Wire
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China to attend the Belt and Road Initiative conference and hold a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.

The first day of his work schedule is dedicated mostly to bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries who are also taking part in the conference, including the presidents of Vietnam and Mongolia.

Also on Tuesday, the Russian president will take part in a ceremony where Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse will formally greet the heads of delegations participating in the Belt and Road event.

The conference will open on Wednesday. In addition to attending the event, Putin will participate in Russia-Chinese talks and hold some other bilateral meetings.

› Subscribe
SourceTass

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks