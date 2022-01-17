Monday, January 17, 2022
Russian FM hails Iranian president’s upcoming visit to Moscow

By IFP Editorial Staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed pleasure with the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow.

Speaking during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Lavrov said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for this visit.

Lavrov and Amir Abdollahian described Raisi’s trip as an important development in the relations between the two countries and a good opportunity to expand and deepen bilateral ties.

Meanwhile first deputy Speaker of Russia’s State Duma said  Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will address a meeting of the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament on Thursday, January 20.

“On Thursday, the meeting will begin with a speech of the president of Iran,” Zhukov said.

Iran and Russia enjoy good economic and political relations.

Russia is a signatory to the P4+1 group of countries which are currently engaged in the Vienna talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA.

During the talks, Russia, along with China, has supported Iran’s stance and its push for the removal of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

