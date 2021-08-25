Russian FM congratulates Iranian counterpart

IFP Editorial Staff
Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov has congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s top diplomat.

In his message, Lavrov expressed his pleasure at the high level of bilateral ties.

The Russian foreign minister underlined the need for maintaining close cooperation between Iran and Russia with the aim of further deepening interactions to serve the best interests of the two friendly nations and to strengthen international peace and security.

