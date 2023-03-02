Russia says west lacks political will for JCPOA revival talks

“The only thing needed for the ‘revival’ of the [Iran] nuclear deal at this stage is for all participants in the Vienna talks to return to the Austrian capital and promptly bring the negotiating process to a successful conclusion. This is entirely possible, given the appropriate political will to do so. Iran, Russia, and China have it. However, the Western countries lack it,” he told TASS in an interview.

When commenting on Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s words that his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein had received assurances from representatives of the US administration that Washington was interested in settling the disagreements with Tehran, which prevented the revival of the nuclear deal, Ulyanov noted that Russia “has no reasons to doubt the words” of the Iranian top diplomat.

“At the same time, we do not observe any readiness on the part of the United States and the European Troika (the UK, Germany, France) to resume the Vienna talks on the JCPOA,” the Russian envoy added.

Iranian officials have time and again noted that Tehran is ready for a deal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and removing sanctions, stressing that the US, which withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, should abandon its excessive demands.

Iran has also announced that it has done its part of the deal and the ball is now in the US court to make a political decision.