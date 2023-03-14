Russia welcomes Iran-Saudi Arabia deal to renew ties

Lavrov made the remark in a Monday phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

According to the statement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

Iran, Saudi Arabia and China expressed their firm determination to make their utmost efforts to promote regional and international peace and security, it emphasized

The two foreign ministers also discussed the implementation of long-term cooperation agreements signed between Tehran and Moscow.

The top Iranian and Russian diplomats also touched on the forthcoming meeting among Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria, which is aimed at facilitating resolution of the existing problems between Syria and its northern neighbor, Turkey.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that the Syrian, Turkish, and Russian foreign ministers would be holding a meeting in line with the countries’ collective efforts to address existing disputes between Damascus and Ankara.

The Turkish chief executive said the countries’ heads of state would be joining the talks too if the need arises.

Lavrov has also called it “reasonable” for Iran to join in mediating the talks between Syria and Turkey alongside Moscow.