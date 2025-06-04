Russia says Iran has ‘right’ to peaceful nuclear program

Peskov made the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social network that Washington will not allow Iran to enrich uranium under any potential nuclear deal.

“We know that countries are entitled to peaceful energy, the use of peaceful nuclear energy. [This] is happening and should happen exclusively under the strict control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the global community. It happens everywhere – in all countries around the world. Of course, we believe that nations should retain this right,” Peskov said when asked about Trump’s comments.

The Kremlin spokesman further noted that Russia believes official statements from Iran that the country has no plans to possess nuclear weapons.

“As for the accusations [against] the Iranian side that they are going to develop nuclear weapons, we primarily rely on Iran’s official statements that the republic has no wish or plans to possess nuclear weapons. This is what we primarily proceed from in this regard,” he added.

Peskov further stated that Moscow fully supports “a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem” amid ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

The US has submitted a proposal to Iran via Oman to resolve the disagreement over Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of such diplomatic process with Omani mediation since April.

A previous deal involving the Islamic Republic and other countries set out a 3.6-percent enrichment cap.

The US, however, left the agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018, and restored all the illegal and unilateral sanctions that it had lifted. The Islamic Republic exercised “strategic patience” for a year, but eventually began taking a series of countermeasures that increased the country’s enrichment levels.

Senior American officials such as regional envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have insisted on “zero-level” enrichment on the part of the Islamic Republic.