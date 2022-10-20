Thursday, October 20, 2022
Russian diplomat says claims of Tehran’s drone supplies to Moscow hamper JCPOA talks

By IFP Media Wire
Vienna Talks

Western claims of Iran’s alleged drone supplies to Russia will complicate the negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

“The United States has yet shown no practical willingness to return to its implementation [of the JCPOA]. Moreover, they continue to introduce new illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Iran. I will say that our Western colleagues, eager to shield Kyiv regime by all means possible, are particularly short-sighted in their desire to accuse Iran,” the diplomat said after closed United Nations Security Council consultations on the matter of alleged Iranian UAV deliveries.

“These are very unwise and provocative moves on their behalf that can further complicate the fragile negotiation process aimed at the restoration of the JCPOA,” Polyansky added.

The Russian Federation uses only domestically made drones in its special operation in Ukraine, Polyansky stated.

“We have our drone industry which produces the things that we need for this campaign and all these allegations are entirely on the conscience of our Western colleagues,” the diplomat continued.

No evidence to support Western claims of Iran’s drone sales to Russia was presented to the United Nations Security Council, Polyansky noted.

“The aim of our Western colleagues is clear: they attempt to hit two targets at once, inventing an artificial pretext to put pressure on Russia and on Iran,” the diplomat stressed.

“On Russia, they try to distract the attention of the international community from their de facto engagement in the conflict in Ukraine. You all have seen the reports of new arms transfers from the West,” he continued.

“In parallel, the West in line with its usual shameful practice tries to put pressure on Iran, leveling baseless accusations about its violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231,” Polyansky added, saying, “Never [has] any evidence been presented to the council.”

He described those claims as “nonsense” and “baseless accusations.”

