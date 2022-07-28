Runaway convict in Iran embezzlement case captured

“This defendant, who had run away to one of the Persian Gulf countries after a Rls.200-billion embezzlement case back in 2018, was returned to the country thanks to constant follow-up work by senior officials of the Judiciary and the Prosecutor’s Office of Shiraz City as well as in cooperation with the Judiciary’s Department General for International Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Mostafa Bahraini, the public and revolution prosecutor of Fars Province in southern Iran.

He said another key convict in the case had been returned to Iran from Turkey in 2020.

He said the key convicts in the case, which involved a fraudulent currency exchange outlet, were served with long prison terms.

The arrested convict has been remanded in custody.