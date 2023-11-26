Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...
Media WireEuropeInt'l Relations

Use of Ruble, Lira in Ankara-Moscow trade increases: Turkish Trade Minister

By IFP Media Wire

The use of the Turkish lira and the ruble in trade between Russia and Turkey has significantly raised over the past few years, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has stated.

“The use of the Turkish lira and the ruble in the bilateral trade has been increasing. Turkiye’s exports to Russia in the Turkish lira have grown by 400% and Turkey’s imports from Russia in the lira have increased by almost 150%, whereas the imports in the ruble have gone up by 260%. This year, the energy trade has somewhat decreased as prices for energy products and commodities have gone down in the world,” the minister said Saturday at a meeting of the Russia-Turkey intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Trade between Moscow and Ankara reached a record $68 billion in 2022, the minister continued, adding that it could reach some $56 billion in 2023.

During the commission’s session, Bolat and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss prospects of the bilateral economic ties.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks